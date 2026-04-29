This Trader Joe's Seasoning Blend Is The Shortcut Busy Cooks Keep Reaching For

Trader Joe's is known for its playful, standalone products. Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend is just one of the grocer's popular spice blends that deserve a spot in your kitchen. The original seasoning concept popped up sometime between the 1970s and 1980s in NYC, and it has appeared on bagels for decades since. Trader Joe's didn't discover the first "everything" bagel seasoning, but it did transform its everyday use. When this grocer released a spice jar version back in 2017, it created a brand new pantry essential.

The distinct blend includes white and black sesame seeds, poppy seeds, salt, garlic, and onion powder. It offers an umami boost to any dish — with nutty, salty notes that complement various cuisines and flavors. Considering the sheer variety of ingredients in this seasoning, it would be time-consuming to add each element to your meals as you cooked. But in a blended spice jar, all these distinct flavors can be quickly and easily added at once. This is partly why "everything" seasoning is a useful blend for busy home cooks.

Capitalizing on this product's success, Trader Joe's offers several "everything" themed items. Across its shelves, you'll find mixed nuts, crackers, and even smoked salmon doused in this seasoning. But if you don't have a store near you, you can recreate Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel seasoning at home. Regardless of how you use it, it can be added to everything — homemade bread dough, avocado toast, compound butter, or a rim on your next bloody mary.