Everyone Is Talking About This Popping-Candy-Coated Costco Snack (I Can't Stop Eating It)

One of my favorite things about shopping at Costco is when I come across a new snack that fast becomes a new favorite. As a fan of chocolate-covered fruit in all its forms, I snagged a bag of PopFruit Freeze-Dried Strawberries during one of my Costco hauls, and now I can't stop popping them in my mouth. I think it easily ranks among the best Costco finds to add to your cart.

I found this fruity snack at the bulk retailer for about $11.79 for an 8-ounce bag. Its flavor is a nod to the popular Korean punch, hwachae. This refreshing drink comes in numerous iterations featuring all kinds of fruits, carbonated sodas, milk, and toppings. With the PopFruit snack, crunchy dried strawberries are coated in a layer of sweet white chocolate shells, and then sprinkled with popping sugar crystals. When I tried one of the treats, it was almost like an edible fruit soda — the combination of fizz, crunch, and sweetness was like nothing I've had before. The closest description I can think of is if you've ever had Pop Rocks candy, imagine that coating Tru Fru, the similarly compelling snack of freeze-dried fruit covered in white and dark chocolate. And while it can be hard to store chocolate-covered strawberries without them melting, I've had no problem with this snack remaining fresh in my pantry.