The Sneaky Trick Some Bartenders Use When Customers Complain Their Cocktail Is Weak
A bartender has more than one job. They handle customer service, prepare drinks, keep the bar clean between customers, and even serve as bouncers when people get rowdy or create an unsafe environment for others. And then they have to deal with customers sending back drinks with lines like, "This is terrible!" or "This is weak. I can't taste the liquor." Instead of adding more liquor to make the drink legitimately stronger, the quick fix some bartenders may use in such instances is to pour just a little bit of that spirit in the cocktail down the straw. When the customer drinks it, the alcohol flavor will come through on the first sip, but there won't actually be significantly more liquor in it. You may think this is unfair, but if you look from the bartender's perspective (especially on a busy night), it kinda makes sense.
One Reddit user believes "that little amount of alcohol fools the customer into being happy." And because happy customers usually leave better tips, the trick proves worthwhile. Another Reddit user said they "used to do this if someone complained about a drink not being strong enough." The trick is sneaky, but it seems bartenders use it sparingly and only on customers they perceive to be rude or otherwise obnoxious.
As the customer, you have some options to ensure you taste the liquor in your cocktail. If you don't want sugars or other flavors masking the spirit at all, order it neat. Want to soften the strength just a tad? Order it on the rocks and maybe add club soda or tonic water. Finally, if you do want a cocktail but also want the spirit to cut through, order it as a double, and your bartender will use twice as much of the base spirit.
Avoid the trick by following bar etiquette
There may be cases when your cocktail could be rushed and not have the proper ratios, leading to a softer drink. But thinking a cocktail is weak can also be your personal preference. It doesn't mean the bartender messed up — or worse, tried to rip you off. Accuse a bartender of that, and good luck getting their attention the rest of the night. If the cocktail is not to your liking, speak up early, not when there's only ice left in the glass. Respectfully ask if you can get the cocktail with more alcohol or a bit more spirit-forward. Doing it this way can prevent the straw trick (or the classic cheat of pouring the cocktail into a new glass without making changes).
Along with not pushing drinks back with a bad attitude, there are other rules to follow as part of bar etiquette. When ordering drinks at the bar, try to decide what you want before actually getting the bartender's attention. This is especially true at a busy bar, like a club, for example. Waving money around from the counter or yelling at the bartender as they are serving another person will not bring them over to you any faster.
One last thing: understand the kind of place you're visiting. Don't order a seven-ingredient cocktail at a dive bar — go with a beer or a simple Jack & Coke. Going to a bar should be an enjoyable experience, and bartenders usually want that for you. Treat them accordingly, and you might find a new favorite watering hole, plus a friendly face to go along with it.