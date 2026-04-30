How To Substitute Bananas For White Sugar In Any Recipe

Surprise, surprise: bananas are botanically classified as berries. And if that little fact caught you off guard, what's even more unexpected is how versatile they are in the kitchen. They're great as a quick snack, can easily be mixed into a bright summer fruit salad, or transformed into a deliciously moist and tasty banana bread. They also shine as baking alternatives, whether you decide to swap them in for butter to cut the saturated fat content in your recipe, or substitute mashed bananas for eggs in your next cake. And believe it or not, they can even step in as a substitute for white sugar.

Erin Fletter, CEO and food-geek-in-chief of Sticky Fingers Cooking, a Colorado-based inclusive cooking school for kids, said in an exclusive talk with Chowhound that bananas are naturally sweet and rich in nutrients. As they ripen, the starch inside them gets broken down into natural sugars, including fructose, glucose, and a tad of sucrose, which means they make a great replacement for white sugar. On top of that, they're a great source of fiber, and can make your baked goods a bit more wholesome.

When swapping the fruit for white sugar, Fletter says that "Bananas should be soft and towards overly ripe so they can be easily mashed." Overripe bananas also have more sugar and will bring extra sweetness to your recipes. "In general, recipes that you can swap a banana for white sugar include baked goods like quick breads, muffins, cookies, cakes, pancakes and similar," Fletter said. "This can be ½ to 1 cup of mashed banana for 1 cup of sugar."