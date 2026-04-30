I'm Desperate For Trader Joe's To Bring Back My Favorite Vegan Ice Cream

Most grocery store ice creams are nothing to write home about. Sure, you may come across a great vanilla ice cream once in a while, or perhaps you'll add a brand of chocolate peanut butter to your cart. As a whole, these flavors tend to lack innovation and are almost always predictable — especially when it comes to non-dairy options. As someone who's eaten a plant-based diet most of their life, I've had my fair share of mediocre, barely passable vegan ice creams and other treats.

But if there's a supermarket that's innovative when it comes to ice cream flavors, it's Trader Joe's. In my wanderings through its aisles, many moons ago, I discovered one of the most unique — and delicious — non-dairy ice creams that I've had to date: the non-dairy cold brew and boba ice cream. Now, I'm a snob when it comes to coffee ice cream, and especially when it comes to dairy-free anything. So you can trust me when I say this ice cream was fantastic. Not only was this frozen dessert boldly coffee-flavored, balancing both bitterness and milkiness, but it also didn't taste like the coconut milk it was made with. The boba pearls were plentiful and chewy, even though I entirely expected them to turn icy and tooth-breakingly hard.

My love affair with this ice cream (I used to scoop up four pints at a time) was short-lived, though, because Trader Joe's discontinued it. It's truly an example of "you don't know what you have until it's gone" — mainly because I haven't found anything comparable since.