This Underrated Vegetable Is A Nutritional Powerhouse Loaded With Fiber

After many years of infusing everything from candy to electrolyte drinks with muscle-building protein powders, we're finally rediscovering the benefits of getting enough fiber. Fiber is essential for good digestion, regulating blood sugar and cholesterol levels and preventing certain types of cancer, which may even increase longevity. Though legumes currently have the spotlight in terms of increasing your daily fiber intake, fennel may be the underrated powerhouse that can not only protect your health, but also load up your favorite dishes with tons of flavor.

Likely originating in the Mediterranean, fennel was prized as a symbol of protection and strength by the ancient civilizations in the region. Every summer it popped out of the ground with fibrous green stalks laden with feathery leaves indicating the presence of a white, pearlescent root just below the soil. It's no wonder it was so beloved, as modern nutritionists have discovered it's higher in fiber than most similar veggies, delivering around 3 grams of dietary fiber per 100 grams, while arugula, iceberg lettuce, and celery offer a little over 1 gram.

Fennel is also one of the best veggies for juicing and smoothies as it's fairly high in potassium, vitamins A and C, calcium, and other nutrients. That means in addition to the digestive and cardiovascular benefits from the fiber, it supports your immune system and bone health. Traditionally, the vegetable has even been used to support the management of anxiety symptoms.