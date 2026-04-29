This Underrated Vegetable Is A Nutritional Powerhouse Loaded With Fiber
After many years of infusing everything from candy to electrolyte drinks with muscle-building protein powders, we're finally rediscovering the benefits of getting enough fiber. Fiber is essential for good digestion, regulating blood sugar and cholesterol levels and preventing certain types of cancer, which may even increase longevity. Though legumes currently have the spotlight in terms of increasing your daily fiber intake, fennel may be the underrated powerhouse that can not only protect your health, but also load up your favorite dishes with tons of flavor.
Likely originating in the Mediterranean, fennel was prized as a symbol of protection and strength by the ancient civilizations in the region. Every summer it popped out of the ground with fibrous green stalks laden with feathery leaves indicating the presence of a white, pearlescent root just below the soil. It's no wonder it was so beloved, as modern nutritionists have discovered it's higher in fiber than most similar veggies, delivering around 3 grams of dietary fiber per 100 grams, while arugula, iceberg lettuce, and celery offer a little over 1 gram.
Fennel is also one of the best veggies for juicing and smoothies as it's fairly high in potassium, vitamins A and C, calcium, and other nutrients. That means in addition to the digestive and cardiovascular benefits from the fiber, it supports your immune system and bone health. Traditionally, the vegetable has even been used to support the management of anxiety symptoms.
Highlighting fennel in your favorite recipes
Though fennel can be used as a replacement for onions in certain recipes, it has a distinct aroma and flavor all its own. Crunchy, lightly sweet, with an herby, earthy richness, fennel bulbs can be chopped up for roasting or used in salad, while the stalks may be used like bay leaves to flavor soups, and the delicate fronds are a beautiful, delicious, and nutrient-rich garnish. Any of these preparations elevate your meal with a peppery, floral sweetness and a hefty dose of antioxidants.
That doesn't mean it's wise to add fennel to everything you eat. Its distinct flavor can clash with or overpower certain foods. For instance, fennel and pork are a wonderful pairing, while fennel and steak may be a mistake. Pork is earthy and a little sweet itself, well known for pairing beautifully with fruit. Fennel complements both pork itself and its traditional accompaniments, such as roasted apples, or stewed cabbage. Pairing it with other flavorful fruits and veggies also increases the fiber content of the dish, overall.
Other proteins this fiber-rich vegetable works well with include chicken and seafood, especially shellfish. Shaved raw fennel root might be the perfect garnish for a grilled chicken and Gorgonzola salad with roasted asparagus, while roasted cubes might be an excellent addition to shrimp skewers. It's also delicious roasted with other summery vegetables, such as tomatoes, zucchini, eggplant, and spicy chili peppers.