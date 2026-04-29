How 14th Century Italians Made Gnocchi Without Potatoes (Cheese Lovers Listen Up)

The soft and pillowy bites of potato we know and love as gnocchi today looked a little different in 14th century Italy. Back then, potatoes hadn't made their way into European kitchens and so, Italians originally made these dumplings with something they did have plenty of: cheese. But gnocchi, which is not actually pasta, is pretty flexible — these days, it's not uncommon to find recipes for the likes of cauliflower or pumpkin gnocchi. And so a cheese-based dumpling is not that wild when you think about it. In fact, gnocchi di ricotta still exists today and is possibly the most modern-day version of this 14th century dish.

There may not be many recipes from this time, but from what's available in the archives, it seems like cheese gnocchi was made by mixing soft fresh cheese with egg yolks and flour. Some of the original texts don't specify the exact cheese to use, only calling for some kind of fresh cheese, (presumably what was available at the time). There seems to have been much less perfection involved as well — no pressing grooves into the dough with a fork. Instead, the lumps of cheesy dough were spooned into the pot before being lifted out and sprinkled with grated cheese.