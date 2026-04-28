Why You Should Be Using Smashed Potatoes As A Quiche Crust

Quiche is a flavorful breakfast option great for creating a ready-to-eat dish for a few days (months, if frozen). Upgrade your quiche recipe by lining your baking dish with smashed potatoes for a hearty quiche crust swap. This variety of crust is tender, creamy, and crispy on the edges, which makes for both a comforting and texturally interesting bite. Many quiche recipes call for a pastry dough blind bake pie crust, but with a potato base, you won't have to think about dough at all.

A potato base allows you to adjust bake time and technique to get a softer or crunchier bite. (This can be achieved by using some of these tips for deliciously crispy potatoes.) When building your base, incorporate partially smashed potatoes — do this by pressing down to the point the skin breaks. This technique creates raised edges that are more likely to crisp up, thus providing more texture compared to a softer, mashed potato base.

New or baby potatoes are a great option as they cook fast and shape nicely to the pan. You can also use larger varieties, just make sure to half or quarter them before cooking. Baby Yukon Golds are one of many recommended potatoes that work well, which have a medium level of starch and semi-waxy texture. Both qualities help them hold shape and adhere to the baking dish. If you can't get your hands on Yukon Gold potatoes, there are many other options that provide a nice bite — try red bliss, Inca gold, or fingerling potatoes. Each function as a viable alternative due to similar flavor, texture, and starch content.