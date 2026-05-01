Can't Get Your Garden Tomatoes To Ripen? This Could Be Why

Sweet, slightly acidic, and incredibly juicy, tomatoes bring the best out of many recipes. Whether fresh and added to a classic Greek salad with cucumbers, onions, Kalamata olives, feta, and a drizzle of olive oil or simmered into a traditional marinara sauce for pastas and pizzas, they're wonderfully versatile. However, tomatoes can be incredibly tricky to grow in a home garden — even if you pick cherry tomatoes, the easiest tomato variety for beginners to grow. This means that rich, well-draining soil, at least six hours of direct sunlight per day, as well as temperatures ranging from 70 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit, are essential for their proper development. But does too much heat affect their ripening?

According to Philip Longo, owner and creator of Earth, Nails & Tails, an online platform focused on practical gardening and DIY home projects, tomatoes are highly sensitive to heat. "Once tomatoes are growing, they will still ripen in hot weather, but the key is to provide them consistent moisture via watering so they always have access to the water and nutrients they need to ripen," Longo shared in an exclusive conversation.

Temperatures above 95 degrees Fahrenheit cause heat stress in tomato plants, and disrupt the photosynthesis process and their hormone balance. High temperatures significantly limit the production of red pigments, such as lycopene and carotenoids, in tomatoes. This, in contrast, either slows down the ripening altogether, or causes the fruits to turn orange while the inside remains green. In such cases, it might be smart to harvest them and let them ripen indoors.