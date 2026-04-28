Make Perfect Pancakes Every Time With This $1 Game Changer
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The old saying goes that you always have to throw away the first pancake because it inevitably comes out of the pan misshapen and unevenly cooked (likely from being mishappen). Then there's the conundrum of how to clean up the cakey, partially dried drips of batter that inevitably drop from the ladle to your kitchen counter, stove, and even onto the floor. Since most pancake batters contain raw eggs, this can be a health hazard in addition to being an annoying mess. Fortunately, the solution to both of these problems is incredibly simple, and it costs no more than $1 to implement.
WalMart's Mainstays brand condiment squeeze bottles cost just 97 cents, and are the perfect pancake hack for the easiest breakfast you'll ever make. Use a funnel to pour your pancake batter from the mixing bowl into one of these squeeze bottles to keep it cleanly contained, easy to dispense, and even easier to store. The screw-top lid fits securely and features a pointed dispenser tip with a tiny lid of its own, meaning you can pop leftover batter into the fridge for later.
The squeeze bottle also gives you greater control over the shape and size of your pancakes, allowing you to make perfectly round flapjacks simply by holding the tip above the pan and squeezing. The batter will naturally flow into a circular shape as it expands, keeping them uniform. When you stop squeezing, the batter stops flowing which prevents messy drips and keeping your kitchen that much cleaner.
Squeeze bottle pancakes may be the new norm in your kitchen
Possibly the only pitfall to making pancakes with a squeeze bottle is that the narrow tip on the Mainstays bottle may clog. An easy way to prevent this is to simply snip the tip of the bottle to make the opening a little wider so the batter flows more easily. You could also save an empty ketchup bottle to store this kitchen staple, reducing the cost of this hack to nothing.
Since the batter has to fit through a relatively small opening, this method works best for batters without extras in them like chocolate chips, crushed nuts, or coconut flakes. Instead, it's best to sprinkle these things onto the raw side of each pancake before you flip them.
As mentioned, this hack is also perfect for storing leftover batter, meal prep, or even a great hack for taking pancake batter on camping trips, as you can simply snap the lid closed and put the bottle in your fridge or cooler. The batter has much less chance of drying out this way, and should stay fresh for up to four days. You can even make different batters for different dietary restrictions (gluten free, vegan, etc.) or whip up different flavors to mix and match as your tastebuds dictate.