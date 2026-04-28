Make Perfect Pancakes Every Time With This $1 Game Changer

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The old saying goes that you always have to throw away the first pancake because it inevitably comes out of the pan misshapen and unevenly cooked (likely from being mishappen). Then there's the conundrum of how to clean up the cakey, partially dried drips of batter that inevitably drop from the ladle to your kitchen counter, stove, and even onto the floor. Since most pancake batters contain raw eggs, this can be a health hazard in addition to being an annoying mess. Fortunately, the solution to both of these problems is incredibly simple, and it costs no more than $1 to implement.

WalMart's Mainstays brand condiment squeeze bottles cost just 97 cents, and are the perfect pancake hack for the easiest breakfast you'll ever make. Use a funnel to pour your pancake batter from the mixing bowl into one of these squeeze bottles to keep it cleanly contained, easy to dispense, and even easier to store. The screw-top lid fits securely and features a pointed dispenser tip with a tiny lid of its own, meaning you can pop leftover batter into the fridge for later.

The squeeze bottle also gives you greater control over the shape and size of your pancakes, allowing you to make perfectly round flapjacks simply by holding the tip above the pan and squeezing. The batter will naturally flow into a circular shape as it expands, keeping them uniform. When you stop squeezing, the batter stops flowing which prevents messy drips and keeping your kitchen that much cleaner.