Empty Ketchup Bottles Are Perfect For Storing This Pantry Staple

Before you toss that nearly empty ketchup bottle into the recycling bin, pause. That red plastic cylinder might just be the most useful kitchen tool in your pantry. With a quick rinse and a little imagination, it becomes the perfect vessel for cooking oil. Yes, the same oil you wrestle out of bulky gallon jugs or drip all over the counter from a slippery glass bottle.

Why does it work so well? For one, ketchup bottles are built for control. That tiny nozzle designed for burger duty is also excellent for dispensing just the right slick of oil into a skillet or over a sheet pan. No more accidentally drowning your veggies or pouring half a cup of oil when you only needed a teaspoon. And unlike those expensive "chef's squeeze bottles" sold at kitchen stores, this hack is completely free.

The bottle's squeezability also makes it easier to oil cast iron pans, griddles, or even the ridges of a waffle iron. A quick squeeze, a paper towel swipe, and your cookware is perfectly seasoned without the mess of free-pouring from a giant container. The sturdy plastic is designed to withstand pressure, so it holds up better than flimsier squeeze bottles.