Empty Ketchup Bottles Are Perfect For Storing This Pantry Staple
Before you toss that nearly empty ketchup bottle into the recycling bin, pause. That red plastic cylinder might just be the most useful kitchen tool in your pantry. With a quick rinse and a little imagination, it becomes the perfect vessel for cooking oil. Yes, the same oil you wrestle out of bulky gallon jugs or drip all over the counter from a slippery glass bottle.
Why does it work so well? For one, ketchup bottles are built for control. That tiny nozzle designed for burger duty is also excellent for dispensing just the right slick of oil into a skillet or over a sheet pan. No more accidentally drowning your veggies or pouring half a cup of oil when you only needed a teaspoon. And unlike those expensive "chef's squeeze bottles" sold at kitchen stores, this hack is completely free.
The bottle's squeezability also makes it easier to oil cast iron pans, griddles, or even the ridges of a waffle iron. A quick squeeze, a paper towel swipe, and your cookware is perfectly seasoned without the mess of free-pouring from a giant container. The sturdy plastic is designed to withstand pressure, so it holds up better than flimsier squeeze bottles.
How to hack it like a pro
The trick is in the prep. Wash the bottle thoroughly with hot, soapy water, and don't forget the cap — ketchup residue plus oil is a recipe for funk you don't want near dinner. Let it dry completely before refilling; water droplets can make hot oil sputter. Then, funnel in your oil of choice: neutral vegetable oil for everyday cooking, olive oil for finishing, or even that delicious chili oil if you want to spice up pizza night with a fiery drizzle.
There's one caveat, though — if you are storing a more delicate oil like extra-virgin olive instead of refined oil, keep the bottle in a cool, dark cupboard since clear plastic doesn't protect against light the way tinted glass does. And don't treat it as a forever home; a quick wash and refill every few weeks keeps things fresh.
The beauty of this hack is that it isn't limited to oil. Pancake batter, homemade salad dressing, even simple syrup for cocktails all work beautifully in a repurposed ketchup bottle. Bakers swear by it for precise chocolate or caramel drizzles on cakes. Grillers use it to control marinade portions. Once you start, you'll see condiment bottles in a whole new light.
If you're among those that rinse out a ketchup bottle and toss it right into the blue bin, think again. With a little creativity, you have got yourself a zero-waste kitchen tool that makes cooking smoother, neater, and way less messy.