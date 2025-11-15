That Old Candy Dish Your Grandma Owned Could Be Worth Hundreds

We all know that grandma's house is filled with treasures. From lace curtains and handmade quilts to framed portraits and a chest filled with vintage Merry Mushroom dishes, a home packed with keepsakes is a sign of a life well lived. And who among us hasn't reached into one of our grandmother's delicate glass candy dishes for one of those weird chalky mints or a Werther's Original? If you've ever admired those dishes as an adult, be sure to take a closer look if they get passed down to you because they could now be worth a few hundred dollars. Depending on when the dish was made, and what type of glass, there are plenty of antique glass connoisseurs out there hunting for unique pieces. If the dish happens to be a "hen on nest," which is a glass hen perched on a matching dish that looks like a basket, you could have your hands on a piece that's worth quite a bit more.

Of course the key to figuring out if your grandma's candy dish is a collectible is pinpointing when it was made (remember, vintage is not the same as antique) and who made it. Well-known manufacturers like Indiana, Fenton, and Westmoreland made chicken-shaped candy dishes that can fetch quite a few dollars in online auctions. Midcentury pieces like those from Anchor Hocking and Hazel-Atlas are more common, but can also be worth a few hundred dollars, especially if they're rare like uranium glass.