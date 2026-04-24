This Cool Aldi Gear Is The Gateway To A Smoother Shopper Experience
Fellow Aldi shoppers, we've all been there. You pull into the parking lot of your local Aldi, and you're psyched to head into the store and get your hands on limited-stock Aldi Find products, as well as groceries that are generally cheaper, on average, than what you'd pay at other grocery chains. You go to grab a cart next to the entrance, however, and you find yourself without a quarter. You're stuck rooting through your pockets, your purse, or even the center console of your car to find a quarter so that you're not left trying to cram all of your goodies from the German grocery chain into your arms.
Enter: the problem-solving Aldi 50th anniversary quarter holder keychain, on sale at Aldi stores in the U.S. for $1.49. While you can always ask to borrow a quarter from an Aldi cashier if you don't have one, the chain's quarter-holding keychain is an even simpler way to make sure you always have a coin at the ready. In addition to the store-themed anniversary quarter holder, Aldi offers several other styles of the keychain, with shapes including a burger, cassette tape, heart, flower, and the classic "Aldi A."
What you need to know to snag an Aldi quarter holder
If you're a regular at your local Aldi, you'll want to commemorate the anniversary of the German-based grocery chain opening its first store in the U.S. by snagging one of the 50th anniversary keychains — but it seems that grabbing one is more easily said than done. Many locations quickly sell out of quarter holders. According to social media, going to the grand opening of a new Aldi location can solve the problem — the keychain quarter holders are said to be given away in the goodie bags the chain gives customers shopping at brand-new locations.
While the keychains are labeled as Aldi Finds, some say that they're sold near the register instead of in the Aldi Finds aisle, so you may want to take a look at the front of the store if you're having trouble finding them. If you're still struggling to find one, or your store has already sold out, you may want to check back later. Some Aldi shoppers report that quarter holders seem to show up in the Aldi Finds aisle every six months or so. While we can't guarantee you'll be able to snag a 50th anniversary keychain, you'll likely be able to pick up one of the other designs at some point, even if your store is currently out of stock.