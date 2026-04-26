The Cheesecake Factory Sister Chain To Try For Upscale Italian Pasta

The casual dining universe is replete with Italian restaurants. They vary in quality and price, of course — from Fazoli's on the more affordable end to the widely popular Olive Garden all the way up to more upscale chains like Maggiano's. North Italia is another Italian restaurant chain on the more upscale side of things — and rightfully so, as it boasts fresh pasta and house-made ricotta on its menu.

It's these small touches that help North Italia stand out among the sea of Italian chains. The menu includes 10 types of fresh pasta. You'll find the fairly standard shapes, like bucatini, pappardelle, and lasagna. But North Italia stretches its pasta options beyond the usual with dishes featuring strozzapreti, tonnarelli, and lumache — an indication of the chain's willingness to really go the extra mile with its pasta selections.

It's not just the pasta that gets the upscale treatment. There's that house-made ricotta, but North Italia also makes its tonnarelli with squid ink and adds prized ingredients like tiger shrimp and fennel pollen. Grana Padano, a cheese that can retail for $29 per pound, is sprinkled throughout many of the dishes. Among the entrees, the Prime New York strip tagliata — a sliced hunk of beef served with arugula, shaved Grana Padano, olive oil, aged balsamic vinegar, and sea salt — speaks to the kitchen's refined, traditional Italian cooking.