Reach For This Kitchen Tool To Achieve That Crispy Steak Sear You Crave

Of course, a Chef's Press is not the only tool you can use to get a sear on your steak. Grill presses are a staple in many a kitchen. After all, adding a bit of pressure to your food while grilling can churn out crispy burgers and deliciously golden-brown grilled cheeses alike, so it's a good tool to have on hand. However, there are a few key aspects of the Chef's Press that can make it an even better option for certain uses in the kitchen (including browning steaks).

Many grill presses, for instance, are made of cast iron, which can be difficult to clean; Chef's Presses are made from easy-to-wash stainless steel. Chef's Presses also have the advantage of built-in vents, which let steam escape so steak doesn't end up limp and gray. Chef's Presses are also stackable so you can customize the amount of weight applied to your meat. The square presses come in 8-, 13-, and 18-ounce weights while the circle presses are 17 ounces each. Because the presses vary in size and weight, you can also use them for more delicate foods, such as fish, which don't need as much pressure. Really, these work for any dish that could use a nice, firm squish in the pan — there are more than you might think.