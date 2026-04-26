Give Breakfast An Affordable Protein Boost With This Canned Meat

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There are plenty of ways to enjoy your first meal of the day, but high-protein savory breakfasts are among the most satisfying. Protein is an essential macronutrient for a healthy diet, and it helps keep you fuller for longer, which can curb hunger later in the day. There are several foods you can add to your breakfast routine to help fuel your day (including high-protein English muffin breakfast sandwiches), but one of the more unexpected budget-friendly options is canned Vienna sausages.

With a balance of saltiness and juicy texture, Vienna sausages make breakfast that little bit less boring. They are notably affordable too; a pack of six is less than $5 on Amazon. There are several brands to choose from for this canned protein source, but two of the most well-known brands are Armour and Libby's. Per serving, you'll get a solid dose of protein, including 10 grams in a 130-gram can of Libby's Vienna sausages and 7 grams in a 60-gram can of Armour sausages.