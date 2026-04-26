Give Breakfast An Affordable Protein Boost With This Canned Meat
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There are plenty of ways to enjoy your first meal of the day, but high-protein savory breakfasts are among the most satisfying. Protein is an essential macronutrient for a healthy diet, and it helps keep you fuller for longer, which can curb hunger later in the day. There are several foods you can add to your breakfast routine to help fuel your day (including high-protein English muffin breakfast sandwiches), but one of the more unexpected budget-friendly options is canned Vienna sausages.
With a balance of saltiness and juicy texture, Vienna sausages make breakfast that little bit less boring. They are notably affordable too; a pack of six is less than $5 on Amazon. There are several brands to choose from for this canned protein source, but two of the most well-known brands are Armour and Libby's. Per serving, you'll get a solid dose of protein, including 10 grams in a 130-gram can of Libby's Vienna sausages and 7 grams in a 60-gram can of Armour sausages.
A few recipes to enjoy canned Vienna sausages for a filling breakfast
While there are multiple ways to use canned Vienna sausages, one of the best ways to enjoy them for breakfast is by cooking them with tomatoes, onions, and garlic for an aromatic flavor boost. The saucy tomato base brings in a tangy and acidic taste, which is a great balance with the umami notes. This dish would pair well with garnishes like cilantro or parsley and could be accompanied with eggs or toast — preferably with a spread of avocado and cream cheese for extra protein.
If you want a hearty pastry breakfast, opt for Vienna sausage rolls. This is a great way to start your day if you're in the mood to bake something in a batch without being in the kitchen all morning. You can make this by wrapping the sausages in homemade or premade dough and letting them rise in the oven for about 10 minutes. Crescent rolls or croissant dough are best for results that rise well.