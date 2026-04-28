Can You Eat Bruised Potatoes?

If you didn't already know, potatoes can be bruised just like any other softer produce. Bruises on potatoes are not always immediately visible, as they can be under the skin, but when you're peeling or chopping a potato, you may see an unsightly spot that's typically somewhere between light gray and black. If you drop or damage a potato yourself, be aware that bruises may also take a couple of days to show up. There are also skin-level bruises (called "shatter" bruises, in industry terminology) where the skin has been blemished or damaged, and a tough, scar-like surface will appear to "heal" the break.

The good news is that you generally won't need to throw that spud away. Bruised potatoes are generally safe to eat, but you should cut away any discolored areas to be safe, since bruises can look similar to other issues. In the case of a shatter bruise, you may want to be a little more attentive. If the lesion has healed over, the potato is probably safe to eat (as long as the interior appears normal, aside from any minor damage around the original bruise). However, an unhealed bruise, where the skin is still broken or soft, may let microbes in and could be worth throwing away, especially if it's a big bruise.