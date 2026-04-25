Why This Aldi Frozen Breakfast Item Ranked Number One In Our Taste Test

It's been called the most important meal of the day — a surefire way to give you energy and satisfaction before a long day of work. And while some of us aren't big breakfast eaters, these days it's as easy as ever to eat a quick meal before leaving the house. Frozen breakfasts might not always be the healthiest option, but they do offer speed and convenience.

Aldi understands that and provides quite a few choices when it comes to a ready-to-heat frozen breakfast. Curious about the store's selection, we tried and ranked 14 of these items from worst to best. While there were plenty of duds in this group, Aldi had quite a few standouts as well. And at the top of the list was the Aldi Breakfast Best brand's frozen pancakes and sausage on a stick.

Think of a corn dog but made with pancake batter and a breakfast sausage inside, instead of the typical cornmeal batter and hot dog. It's the type of over-the-top food that probably makes a killing at state fairs. This Aldi product's packaging states that the pancake-sausage hybrid can be cooked in the microwave, oven, or air fryer — the latter two will always produce better results, in our opinion. We followed the directions for the oven, which takes less than 25 minutes and allows you to multitask and get ready for the day while the appliance does its thing.