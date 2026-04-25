Why This Aldi Frozen Breakfast Item Ranked Number One In Our Taste Test
It's been called the most important meal of the day — a surefire way to give you energy and satisfaction before a long day of work. And while some of us aren't big breakfast eaters, these days it's as easy as ever to eat a quick meal before leaving the house. Frozen breakfasts might not always be the healthiest option, but they do offer speed and convenience.
Aldi understands that and provides quite a few choices when it comes to a ready-to-heat frozen breakfast. Curious about the store's selection, we tried and ranked 14 of these items from worst to best. While there were plenty of duds in this group, Aldi had quite a few standouts as well. And at the top of the list was the Aldi Breakfast Best brand's frozen pancakes and sausage on a stick.
Think of a corn dog but made with pancake batter and a breakfast sausage inside, instead of the typical cornmeal batter and hot dog. It's the type of over-the-top food that probably makes a killing at state fairs. This Aldi product's packaging states that the pancake-sausage hybrid can be cooked in the microwave, oven, or air fryer — the latter two will always produce better results, in our opinion. We followed the directions for the oven, which takes less than 25 minutes and allows you to multitask and get ready for the day while the appliance does its thing.
A breakfast corn dog that tastes delicious
We thought the pancake and sausage on a stick mirrored the look, smell, and taste of a traditional corn dog, but the sausage brings a much more complex flavor. The batter brings the sweetness of a breakfast pancake that pairs perfectly with the savory sausage — which is a combination of pork and chicken. Many reviews also talk about how perfect this breakfast item is for kids. One Facebook reviewer even humorously noted her toddler loved the sausage on a stick so much that she stole a second one from her twin sister.
Like many other products at Aldi, the pancakes and sausage on a stick are quite the bargain. A 10-count sells for just $6.59. If you do the math, that comes to just 66 cents per sausage. For comparison, a side of just two plain sausage links at IHOP sells for $3.59.
In all, Aldi has a lot to offer, and its wide selection of frozen breakfast options definitely give you a nice range of ways to start your day off right. But if you're looking for something quick, easy, convenient, and perfect for eating on the go, the Breakfast Best frozen pancakes and sausage on a stick is a clear winner.