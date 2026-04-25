Here's The Best Way To Prep Mimosas For A Crowd

Creating a DIY mimosa bar could not be easier. First, identify the right space, making sure it is out of the flow of foot traffic but with enough elbow room for guests to mix a drink. Then, create a setup with a decorative cooler to keep your Champagne bottles chilled on ice. Icy cold mimosas are the best mimosas.

While mimosas are known as Champagne cocktails, pros say that you don't need to splash out on fancy Champagne. In fact, sparkling wines like cava or prosecco make a great choice as the juice becomes the dominant flavor. Next to the bubbles, set up your juices of choice in pretty carafes (they can all be the same if you have them, or charmingly mix and match) along with an assortment of champagne flutes. For planning purposes, you'll get about six to eight mimosas from each bottle of bubbles, so let that be your guide for purchasing.

While orange juice is considered the classic mixer, when creating your mimosa bar feel free to play with the juice element to suit your palate and the party. You can add juices like pineapple to give your mimosa bar a vacation vibe, branch out to mango juice for a more tropical take, or pick cranberry or grapefruit juice for a little zing (or offer an array and let people create their own combos). For party-worthy mimosas, don't skimp on the quality of juices. They should be pulp-free and ideally fresh. You can also add to the festive air with fruit purees like strawberry or peach to place in the bottom of the champagne flutes. Don't forget to also lay out some cut fruit like orange or pineapple slices or mint leaves for decoration.