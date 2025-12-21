The Potato Cooking Method That's Melt-In-Your-Mouth Tasty

Though making your own melting potatoes is a fairly simple, two-step process, French food is so tasty because it uses the freshest ingredients in the right combinations. In particular, choosing the right kind of potato is crucial because high-starch varieties like russets and Idaho potatoes are more prone to falling apart when cooked. Instead, stick to dense, waxy Yukon golds, which are more likely to hold their shape through the long cooking process. If you have trouble finding Yukons, look for potatoes with a similar texture.

It's also important to use high-quality chicken stock, since that's the main flavoring for these potatoes. Homemade is generally best, as it's fresher and usually has a richer flavor. However, your favorite store-bought brand will also impart lots of flavor, especially if you opt for using fresh lemon juice over bottled. Similarly, fresh herbs impart a more subtle, nuanced flavor than dried herbs, as dried herbs can become bitter after being heated for so long.

One of the benefits of this recipe being so simple is that you can play with the flavors a bit. If you believe (as we do) that pickles and potatoes are a match made in heaven, you might try swapping the lemon juice for dill pickle brine. It may also be interesting to ditch white potatoes altogether to make luscious, melting sweet potatoes as an updated take on the usual sweet potato casseroles traditional to holiday feasts.