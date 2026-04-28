For Better Instant Ramen, Step Away From The Stove And Turn On The Oven
You can't go wrong with a quick and tasty bowl of ramen, especially when you have a few tricks up your sleeve to elevate the flavor. There's no one way to prep ramen for full-bodied taste, whether you get clever about using the seasoning packet or opt for one ingredient to prevent watery instant noodles. For ramen that truly hits the spot though, think outside of the ordinary cooking methods and try popping the noodles in the oven to get a flavor profile that really stands out.
If you're tired of boring ramen, you're probably doing it all wrong and could benefit from a change in your routine. The oven might not be the first thought when opening up a pack of ramen, but instant noodles are ideal for maintaining a lightly crunchy, but tender, texture in the oven. To get these noodles made well, begin by soaking them in some hot water to soften the noodles and then transfer them to a sheet pan. For best results, start with the noodles on the bottom rack of the oven and then transfer to the top rack for the final five or so minutes for all round thorough crispiness. All in all, the dish may take approximately 20 minutes for the edges to be perfectly crisp and ready to be bulked up with your fave ingredients, garnished, and served up.
Tips for making your sheet pan ramen as tasty as possible
To ensure ramen noodles come out crispy, it's best to opt for neutral oils with mild flavors, like vegetable oil or very light olive oil. For a bolder taste, you can opt for sesame oil, which gives your noodles a toastier note. You can also pair the oil with soy sauce or coconut aminos for more umami depth, muted sweetness, and extra crispiness once baked.
If you're not a huge fan of instant ramen noodles or feel ready to experiment with other types, then you can opt for angel hair, rice noodles, or even soba noodles. In a similar fashion to instant ramen, soak the noodles for a short while before baking them. Some of the best pairs for this sheet pan dish are chicken, veggies, and crispy tofu — just be sure to allow tofu to touch the bottom of the pan and not just sit on top of the noodles. This will make sure it is well-cooked and soaks up the sauce.
For added crunch and texture, feel free to layer with peanuts or an assortment of chopped nuts, sesame seeds, and scallions for some bite and vibrant color. For the final toppings, reach for a sauce that will make these noodles memorable and add depth and creaminess. We'd go for this creamy charcuterie staple to bring some cheesy goodness to the ramen dish.