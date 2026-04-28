For Better Instant Ramen, Step Away From The Stove And Turn On The Oven

You can't go wrong with a quick and tasty bowl of ramen, especially when you have a few tricks up your sleeve to elevate the flavor. There's no one way to prep ramen for full-bodied taste, whether you get clever about using the seasoning packet or opt for one ingredient to prevent watery instant noodles. For ramen that truly hits the spot though, think outside of the ordinary cooking methods and try popping the noodles in the oven to get a flavor profile that really stands out.

If you're tired of boring ramen, you're probably doing it all wrong and could benefit from a change in your routine. The oven might not be the first thought when opening up a pack of ramen, but instant noodles are ideal for maintaining a lightly crunchy, but tender, texture in the oven. To get these noodles made well, begin by soaking them in some hot water to soften the noodles and then transfer them to a sheet pan. For best results, start with the noodles on the bottom rack of the oven and then transfer to the top rack for the final five or so minutes for all round thorough crispiness. All in all, the dish may take approximately 20 minutes for the edges to be perfectly crisp and ready to be bulked up with your fave ingredients, garnished, and served up.