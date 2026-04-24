The '50s Italian Sandwich Chain Still Slinging Subs In The Northeast
Sandwich shops are kind of a dime a dozen, and over the years, more have come and gone than we can count. But there are those that quietly stick around for decades, doing the same thing the same way because it just works. Moe's Italian Sandwiches is one of those places. If you've spent any time in New England, especially New Hampshire or Maine, there's a good chance you've seen a Moe's. It's not flashy nor trying to reinvent anything for the latest trend. But that's kind of the point.
As the name suggests, Moe's is all about the classic Italian sandwich. If you've ever gone down a rabbit hole about what different regions think constitutes as a true Italian sub (hoagie, grinder, whatever you want to call a sub sandwich) you know there are a lot of variations. In Moe's case, its classic Italian is a mild salami, smooth provolone, and handful of toppings on a just-right roll (not too hard or soft). Despite its simplicity, it hits every time. It has, however, expanded its offerings over the years, now serving other favorites, like tuna, ham, turkey, and more.
What makes Moe's stand out isn't its complexity, but its consistency. The sandwiches are built in a specific way, layered so every bite feels balanced with flavor instead of overloaded. That allows customers to be able to go in and order the same thing without overthinking it, because they know exactly what they're getting every time. Moe's has also managed to expand while keeping its sandwiches true to taste and not losing its small shop feel. Locations are scattered across the Northeast but can still feel local.
The history of Moe's Italian Sandwiches
Moe's modern-day cult following is impressive when you consider its history. The shop dates back to the 1950s, with Phil "Moe" Pagano. In 1959, he was a cheese salesman. He made weekly stops at a shop on Daniels Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and by luck or fate, he bought the shop and quit his cheese sale business. Those who knew him were shocked and the sentiment simply increased when he announced he was only selling one type of sandwich.
That sandwich became Moe's Original and is an ode to the recipe Moe's mother used to make. Originally, the toppings were thin-sliced peppers and onions, olives, tomatoes, dill pickles, and a little drizzle of olive oil nestled atop salami and provolone.
Before long, Moe and his sandwiches were a major hit with the locals. In 1993, he expanded with franchises. Soon, more Moe's began popping up. There are now 16 in total, with Moe's granddaughter, Cheryl, overseeing the business. Each location is complete with its signature sandwich it's known for, as well as some new creations, along with chowders, soups, sides, and even some desserts, all made from fresh ingredients in-house every day. More than 60 years later, Moe's is still making destination bucket-lists, proving that when you get the basics right, you don't need to change much to keep people coming back.