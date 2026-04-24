The '50s Italian Sandwich Chain Still Slinging Subs In The Northeast

Sandwich shops are kind of a dime a dozen, and over the years, more have come and gone than we can count. But there are those that quietly stick around for decades, doing the same thing the same way because it just works. Moe's Italian Sandwiches is one of those places. If you've spent any time in New England, especially New Hampshire or Maine, there's a good chance you've seen a Moe's. It's not flashy nor trying to reinvent anything for the latest trend. But that's kind of the point.

As the name suggests, Moe's is all about the classic Italian sandwich. If you've ever gone down a rabbit hole about what different regions think constitutes as a true Italian sub (hoagie, grinder, whatever you want to call a sub sandwich) you know there are a lot of variations. In Moe's case, its classic Italian is a mild salami, smooth provolone, and handful of toppings on a just-right roll (not too hard or soft). Despite its simplicity, it hits every time. It has, however, expanded its offerings over the years, now serving other favorites, like tuna, ham, turkey, and more.

What makes Moe's stand out isn't its complexity, but its consistency. The sandwiches are built in a specific way, layered so every bite feels balanced with flavor instead of overloaded. That allows customers to be able to go in and order the same thing without overthinking it, because they know exactly what they're getting every time. Moe's has also managed to expand while keeping its sandwiches true to taste and not losing its small shop feel. Locations are scattered across the Northeast but can still feel local.