Pork chops have long been a staple across many American households for being filling, protein-rich, and simple to make. There are many techniques you can use to prepare this cut of meat, though, which might leave you wondering about the best way to cook pork chops (answer: with a cast iron skillet). Techniques aside, there are also many complementary flavors you can prepare this meal with, such as marinating your pork chops in Italian dressing for a zesty twist.

The sour-sweet notes in Italian dressing complement the savory flavor of pork, making for a tasty result. Citrus and vinegar provide a bite that boosts flavor, tenderizes the meat, and helps maintain moisture while the herbal notes in the dressing balance the vibrant flavor of the base ingredients. Thus, Italian dressing-marinated pork chops have a punchy, memorable flavor.

Not only is this dressing marinade flavorful, the preparation process is easy. Use enough dressing (16 ounces of dressing per 1 pound of meat) to coat the chops in a bag, and let them sit in the fridge for as little as one hour. If you have extra prep time, eight hours lets the marinade reach just beyond the surface, though it's a myth that extended marinade times lead to more flavor. Additionally, the longer the pork chops marinate, the more tender they become, but don't leave them to marinate beyond 24 hours. Over-marinated meats not only start to deteriorate, but are also at risk of bacterial growth.