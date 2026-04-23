Say Goodbye To Dry Cakes With This Bakery-Approved Water Trick

When it comes to baking, filling, and decorating cakes, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of potential variations. A simple Victoria sponge filled with jam and sweetened cream; a spicy ginger cake with cream cheese frosting; a towering wedding cake ... we love them all! But one thing we don't love is a dry cake. Savvy bakers will have a number of tricks up their sleeve for keeping cakes moist, from swapping regular cooking oil with olive oil in the batter to soaking the baked cake in a delicious syrup to revive moisture and flavor. And some cakes can benefit from a bain-marie, aka a water bath. We asked Lynne Just, consumer test kitchen manager at Hamilton Beach Brands, to explain the ins and outs of using a water bath when baking cakes. Just is a pastry chef and ServSafe certified, so she has plenty of experience when it comes to cake-baking best practices.

"A bain-marie, or a water bath, is a technique used to protect a delicate cake," Just explains. If you've ever cooked a cheesecake, you already know how helpful a water bath can be when it comes to reducing cracks. To create a water bath, simply pour your cake batter into one pan, and place that pan in a larger pan full of hot water. "As it bakes, the water helps to regulate the heat and creates steam that keeps the cake moist and prevents it from drying out or cracking," Just says.