The Easy Trick That Guarantees Flavorful Mashed Potatoes

Even the fluffiest mashed potatoes can fall a little flat on the flavor front. If you're used to just adding a little butter, milk, and salt, there is one upgrade that can seriously improve the taste of mashed potatoes, and it couldn't be easier. Nutritional yeast may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of mashed potatoes, but anyone on a plant-based diet already knows that nutritional yeast is the vegan staple that makes everything better. Potatoes are no exception. Just a sprinkle in the mash adds some real savory, nutty, and cheesy flavor that gives the whole thing a little extra depth.

Nutritional yeast won't overpower the mash with any particular flavor, it is subtle enough to just add some nuance and lift everything up. Adding it doesn't require any extra cooking steps either, so it's really easy to slip into your mash routine. Just stir a tablespoon or two of nutritional yeast into your potatoes once they have been broken down and mix so that the flakes blend into the milk and butter. The flakes themselves will dissolve in the heat but the flavor will be there, subtly enhancing everything.