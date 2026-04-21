Why Andrew Zimmern Thinks Yelp Sucks

When you're looking for a place to eat, it's natural to look online and check out reviews (especially if you're traveling and aren't sure where to start). While this makes logical sense, it might not be the best way to go, according to chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern. In an Instagram video, Zimmern talked about why he'll never look to Yelp for restaurant reviews — and why you shouldn't either.

At the start of the video, Zimmern puts it bluntly, saying, "Yelp sucks." And though he voiced his opinion on Yelp ten years ago, it hasn't changed. He's not a fan of how just anyone can hop onto Yelp's platform and leave a review. "It's crowdsourcing the mundane. I don't what to know what the average person thinks of a restaurant," Zimmern said. "I wanna know what someone who knows food thinks of a restaurant." He said there aren't a lot of guardrails on Yelp, and it's tough to know if you're actually getting a legitimate opinion. Zimmern isn't alone in his disdain for Yelp; Anthony Bourdain said elite Yelpers were "entitled," "negative," and "universally loathed."