The Distillery Behind Sam's Club's Member's Mark Whiskey
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Generic, or store-brand, products don't automatically equate to bad quality. We've been conditioned to accept generic medicine to the point where we expect it, but when it comes to things like cereal, soft drinks, and alcohol, some people are more likely to scoff at the store brand. Store brand products shouldn't automatically be written off. Take Sam's Club Member's Mark — specifically, the brand's bourbon. With a name like that, you might think it's made by Maker's Mark distillery, but you'd be wrong. Member's Mark bourbon is in fact produced at the Barton 1792 distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky. Some store brands hide products' sources, but not this one — and Sam's Club might be onto something with its transparency.
Sam's Club knows using the Barton name adds cache to its brand. For those new to whiskey, listing a distillery with a year in the name can add a level of weight, even though the distillery was actually founded in 1879. Those already familiar with Barton 1792, on the other hand, know it's the oldest distillery in Bardstown — where you'll also find Jim Beam and several other distilleries. Those who are familiar also know that Barton's heavy-rye mash bill consisting of 75% corn, 15% rye, and 10% barley for the 1792 Full Proof makes it a reputable bourbon in any liquor cabinet. And at Sam's Club, despite getting a version of Barton 1792 whiskey, you're paying a fraction of the price. A bottle of Member's Mark Single Barrel Bourbon runs you $18.97 as of April 2026, compared to Barton's gold-medal winner Single Barrel at $39.99.
Are all Member's Mark spirits a must-buy?
When your bourbon is made by Barton 1792, it's no surprise that you have a winner at a great price. Barton 1792 Small Batch Bourbon is known for citrus notes along with caramel sweetness. These notes are present with Member's Mark as well. The Member's Mark bourbon line consists of the straight bourbon, single barrel, and a bottled-in-bond 100-proof variety. The Member's Mark line also includes Scotch, an Irish whiskey, and a blended Canadian whisky. These three do not list where they come from other than that they're imported from the respective countries, but Sam's Club online reviews are mostly positive, especially for the Canadian. One Sam's Club reviewer wrote that it's a "perfect nightcap in the rocks or with a mixer."
Member's Mark doesn't stop at whiskey. The line also includes American and French vodka, rum, gin, and tequila. There are seasonal drinks like eggnog, mixers such as triple sec, and special offerings like churro-flavored liqueur. Reviews for products like the American vodka are generally positive, but then you have the ready-to-serve margarita, which you'll probably want to avoid. One Sam's Club reviewer called it bland and likened it to "pouring a glass of orange juice, watering it way down and then adding a couple drops of lime." You're better off buying a budget tequila, maybe even Member's Mark silver tequila, and blending in lime juice and triple sec to make a real margarita. Overall, Member's Mark has some great spirits for cocktails, especially at parties. And there's no sense in passing on a nightly Barton 1792 on the rocks for a fraction of the price.