The Distillery Behind Sam's Club's Member's Mark Whiskey

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Generic, or store-brand, products don't automatically equate to bad quality. We've been conditioned to accept generic medicine to the point where we expect it, but when it comes to things like cereal, soft drinks, and alcohol, some people are more likely to scoff at the store brand. Store brand products shouldn't automatically be written off. Take Sam's Club Member's Mark — specifically, the brand's bourbon. With a name like that, you might think it's made by Maker's Mark distillery, but you'd be wrong. Member's Mark bourbon is in fact produced at the Barton 1792 distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky. Some store brands hide products' sources, but not this one — and Sam's Club might be onto something with its transparency.

Sam's Club knows using the Barton name adds cache to its brand. For those new to whiskey, listing a distillery with a year in the name can add a level of weight, even though the distillery was actually founded in 1879. Those already familiar with Barton 1792, on the other hand, know it's the oldest distillery in Bardstown — where you'll also find Jim Beam and several other distilleries. Those who are familiar also know that Barton's heavy-rye mash bill consisting of 75% corn, 15% rye, and 10% barley for the 1792 Full Proof makes it a reputable bourbon in any liquor cabinet. And at Sam's Club, despite getting a version of Barton 1792 whiskey, you're paying a fraction of the price. A bottle of Member's Mark Single Barrel Bourbon runs you $18.97 as of April 2026, compared to Barton's gold-medal winner Single Barrel at $39.99.