What San Marzano Tomatoes Need To Thrive In Your Garden

When it comes to temperature requirements, San Marzano tomatoes favor warm climates that support consistent development. The cultivar reaches its full growth potential in temperatures ranging from 50 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit. This environmental factor plays a huge role in both the the size of the fruit and the total yield, as well as the variety's distinctive flavor. If left in shaded areas, they tend to produce smaller harvests and develop weaker plants.

Now, growing your very own is a great alternative if you don't want to splurge on canned San Marzano tomatoes. To do so, you need to start the seeds indoors from late February to March in a warm, bright area. Keeping them on the windowsill will take you a long way in the early stages of development. Once the first leaves begin to sprout, you can transfer them from seedling trays to small pots, and after a few weeks (by early May or so), they will be ready to be transferred outdoors and planted in soil. Keep in mind to give each plant enough room to grow, which is why spacing them 30 to 48 inches apart is the best option.

San Marzanos typically reach maturity within 85 days of transplanting. In practice, this means that once they reach their full size and being turning slightly green or yellow, they're ready to pick. And in case you harvest them too early, just place them in a paper bag, as they are climacteric fruits (aka they continue to ripen after harvest), and let them soften for a few days. All that's left to do then is simply turn them into a sauce that tastes like it's straight from Italy.