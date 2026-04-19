The Expensive Steakhouse Reddit Users Bash For Poor Quality And Ridiculous Prices
Steakhouses seem to be everywhere these days, from chains — like the uber popular Texas Roadhouse – to local spots and high-end restaurants with prices that might make you do a double take when looking at the menu. Based on who you talk to, these fancier chain steakhouses like Ruth's Chris, Morton's, and Fleming's may or may not offer delicious steaks worth their off-the-charts pricing.
But one steakhouse that seems to continually get hammered by Redditors for being overpriced and offering just flat out poor quality, poorly cooked steaks is STK Steakhouse. STK has 32 locations across the United States, Europe, Mexico, Canada, and the Middle East at the time of writing. The chain says on its website that its goal is to "define the modern dining experience complete with incredible food, world-class service, and the perfect ambiance." High standards, for sure. But, when the rubber meets the road, it seems like STK falls well short of that goal — at least if you're to believe some of the harsh reviews.
While the steak itself can be a bit of a mess, STK doesn't seem to have an identity as a real steakhouse. Each location offers a DJ so that the ambience is lively and electric, according to the restaurant chain. This led one Redditor to proclaim, "No one goes to STK for the steak, it's a club cosplaying as a steakhouse." A former worker replied, "Choice grade steaks and overpriced menu. It's a scam." And, really, that's just the beginning of the STK hate you'll find online.
$300 for room temperature steak and bad oysters?
The harsh reviews continue. One Redditor said, "Our very expensive steaks were low quality, had a lot of veins, and quite chewy with little flavor ... One steak came out room temperature." It's not just the steaks that customers have issues with either. STK also has a raw bar which includes oysters. However, the Reddit user noted, "The oysters were far from fresh. All of this for a laughable price of $300. Overall it was so mediocre it felt like we were scammed." There's that word again — scam. The same Redditor concluded that STK "feels tacky, like its catering to people who have never had a good steak but want to show the world how much money they can spend all while still never having a good steak."
The prices truly are astronomical when you consider the reviews. Pricing varies based on location, but at one restaurant a basic 6-ounce filet sells for $59, a 10-ounce ribeye is $83, and a 34-ounce dry-aged tomahawk costs $160. The other entrees tell the same story — a simple free-range chicken dish costs $50, braised beef short rib goes for $51, and the halibut fish and chips (fish and chips!) is a jaw-dropping $63.
One Redditor compared STK to Texas Roadhouse, concluding that they've eaten far superior steak at the latter. Another Redditor posted a picture of a thick, clearly overcooked steak with the caption: "STK restaurant says this is an $86 ribeye. It is hard, and doesn't have any fat. Are they pulling a fast one on me?" Unfortunately, it's a recurring theme with this restaurant — which leads one to believe that, if you're willing to pay that much for a steak, there are many better steakhouse chains than STK.