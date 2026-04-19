The Expensive Steakhouse Reddit Users Bash For Poor Quality And Ridiculous Prices

Steakhouses seem to be everywhere these days, from chains — like the uber popular Texas Roadhouse – to local spots and high-end restaurants with prices that might make you do a double take when looking at the menu. Based on who you talk to, these fancier chain steakhouses like Ruth's Chris, Morton's, and Fleming's may or may not offer delicious steaks worth their off-the-charts pricing.

But one steakhouse that seems to continually get hammered by Redditors for being overpriced and offering just flat out poor quality, poorly cooked steaks is STK Steakhouse. STK has 32 locations across the United States, Europe, Mexico, Canada, and the Middle East at the time of writing. The chain says on its website that its goal is to "define the modern dining experience complete with incredible food, world-class service, and the perfect ambiance." High standards, for sure. But, when the rubber meets the road, it seems like STK falls well short of that goal — at least if you're to believe some of the harsh reviews.

While the steak itself can be a bit of a mess, STK doesn't seem to have an identity as a real steakhouse. Each location offers a DJ so that the ambience is lively and electric, according to the restaurant chain. This led one Redditor to proclaim, "No one goes to STK for the steak, it's a club cosplaying as a steakhouse." A former worker replied, "Choice grade steaks and overpriced menu. It's a scam." And, really, that's just the beginning of the STK hate you'll find online.