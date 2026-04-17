The Fascinating Tale Of How Missouri Got Its Own Version Of Bourbon Legalized

If there's one thing the U.S. is especially proud of, it's the nation's iconic bourbon. However, before we get into the basics, it's essential to understand the critical differences between bourbon and whiskey. By law, bourbon requires 51% corn, new charred oak barrels where it can mature for a minimum of two years, as well as contain zero additives. While diving into these differences could take forever, in essence, all bourbon can be classified as whiskey, but not all whiskey is bourbon. So, if you're thinking rye, Scotch or Irish whiskey, you're looking in the wrong direction.

Even though bourbon can be made anywhere in the U.S., two states have dominated the market: Kentucky, which produces roughly 95% of the world's supply, and Tennessee, known for its signature charcoal filtration method called the Lincoln County Process. While these two states spent years at the top, that changed on August 28, 2019, when Missouri entered the picture with its very own legalized take on the legendary spirit.

In an exclusive conversation, David Weglarz, founder and owner of Still 630, a craft distillery based in St. Louis, revealed the idea was sparked by the recognition of Kentucky bourbon and Empire Rye in New York. "We know Missouri is one of the best agricultural states and the world's best barrels are made here," Weglarz (co-founder and second President of the Missouri Craft Distillers Guild) told Chowhound. "So we wanted to plant an international flag for the great work we're doing," Weglarz explained.