Martha Stewart's Favorite Olive Oil Is Pricey, But Shoppers Say It's Worth It

Olive oil may not be something you want to splurge on. After all, it can already be expensive as is. However, sometimes the high price tag is worth it, as seems to be the case with Martha Stewart's favorite brand, which admittedly isn't the most budget-friendly. Her favorite olive oil is by a brand called Flamingo Estate, and she claims it to be the best olive oil out there and the only one that she uses. This premium olive oil is made and harvested in California from 150-year-old trees, using olives that are hand-picked and immediately pressed for the freshest flavor. For a bottle of Flamingo Estate's Heritage Extra Virgin Olive Oil, you can expect to pay $48.

Of course, this doesn't need to become your everyday olive oil at that price point, and Stewart even recommends having a variety of options in your cupboard to save money on premium olive oils. However, if you're willing to spend the cash, many shoppers also agree with Stewart that this olive oil is legit. Reviews say that the Flamingo Estate oil is smooth and buttery with a rich, clean, and peppery flavor. Buying the right olive oil takes more thought than you may expect, but both Stewart and shoppers indicate that Flamingo Estate's bottle will not disappoint. As one Redditor put it, "Their olive oils are so incredible," noting that even the brand's flavored options like garlic and white truffle olive oils are equally spectacular.