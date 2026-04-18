Martha Stewart's Favorite Olive Oil Is Pricey, But Shoppers Say It's Worth It
Olive oil may not be something you want to splurge on. After all, it can already be expensive as is. However, sometimes the high price tag is worth it, as seems to be the case with Martha Stewart's favorite brand, which admittedly isn't the most budget-friendly. Her favorite olive oil is by a brand called Flamingo Estate, and she claims it to be the best olive oil out there and the only one that she uses. This premium olive oil is made and harvested in California from 150-year-old trees, using olives that are hand-picked and immediately pressed for the freshest flavor. For a bottle of Flamingo Estate's Heritage Extra Virgin Olive Oil, you can expect to pay $48.
Of course, this doesn't need to become your everyday olive oil at that price point, and Stewart even recommends having a variety of options in your cupboard to save money on premium olive oils. However, if you're willing to spend the cash, many shoppers also agree with Stewart that this olive oil is legit. Reviews say that the Flamingo Estate oil is smooth and buttery with a rich, clean, and peppery flavor. Buying the right olive oil takes more thought than you may expect, but both Stewart and shoppers indicate that Flamingo Estate's bottle will not disappoint. As one Redditor put it, "Their olive oils are so incredible," noting that even the brand's flavored options like garlic and white truffle olive oils are equally spectacular.
How are premium olive oils made?
Even if you don't think it'll make much of a difference, a premium bottle compared to a cheap bottle of olive oil is most often going to taste better. While there are many differences between the two, one of the biggest factors that sets premium olive oil apart from cheaper alternatives is the way it's produced. A high-quality bottle of olive oil is made with cold-pressed olives, and there is much more precision in the process of picking the ripest and freshest olives. This preserves the oil's flavor, aroma, and possibly even its nutrients. Flamingo Estate's olive oils are also cold-pressed to ensure freshness and quality. Moreover, its olives comes from a family-run farm that uses sustainable practices, like turning leftover olive paste into a fertilizer for the olive trees and relying on local pond water for irrigation.
A cheaper bottle of olive oil is great for simple everyday cooking needs, but if you're using the oil for flavor, a premium bottle is the better option. Martha Stewart adds olive oil to her baked goods to give them a more complex flavor, and for something like this, a premium olive oil would work best. It may hurt your wallet to buy a pricey olive oil, but when Stewart says it's the best — and shoppers are inclined to agree — it's worth a try.