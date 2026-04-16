Here's What Can Happen If You Put Potato Peels Down The Drain

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Potatoes are delicious, versatile, and work with almost any recipe or cooking method ... but then comes the peeling part. Of course, there are some peeling hacks to cut down on food prep time, but they don't change the fact you still have to deal with the peels afterward. And while there are many tasty ways to repurpose your potato peels, sometimes you just want them gone from your kitchen as quickly as possible. And the easiest way to do that? If you think it's tossing them down the drain, don't be surprised by the consequences.

Even though it may seem like an easy fix, this practice creates a much bigger problem. Potato peels should never go in your garbage disposal. Travis Hargrave, CEO of Hargrave's Plumbing, a family-owned plumbing business located in Louisiana's Lafayette, shared in an exclusive talk that the peels impact your garbage disposal in two different ways. "They are high in starch and effectively create a buildup that acts like glue around your blades," Hargrave explained.

In fact, a little over two pounds of potato peels can produce around 1.4 ounces of starch, and when mixed with water turns into a sticky paste, commonly referred to as "potato glue," according to Hargrave. This glue, however, slows the blades and sticks to drainpipes. It can ultimately clog the entire system. Additionally, Hargrave said potato peels become very slippery when damp. "Your disposal has a hard time cutting these up, as the blades dull over time," he said.