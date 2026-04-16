The Gourmet Grocery Store Deli Meat Aldi Shoppers Miss

Aldi is becoming known for more than just bargains or international goodies like affordable European chocolates. These days, you'll find it one of the top places for the best picks to build an affordable gourmet-style charcuterie board. One particular brand — Castle Wood Reserve — really impressed Aldi shoppers looking for tasty deli meats. They are disappointed now that it is no longer on the shelves.

Castle Wood Reserve is a brand of premium pre-sliced lunch meats that was offered at the grocery store until discontinued some time in 2024. While it is unclear why the brand's deli meats joined the list of discontinued Aldi products shoppers desperately want back, discontinuation usually points back to low demand or even factory issues. While Aldi does still offer its own private-label deli meats and other branded options, fans were shocked at the disappearance of the Castle Wood Reserve brand, which offered a more affordable selection of deli meats free from nitrates or nitrites and other additives like artificial colors.

The deli meats come in several varieties, including uncured ham and honey ham, oven roasted chicken breast, smoked honey turkey breast, and more. Currently, Castle Wood Reserve meats are offered at select locations of Albertsons, Kroger, Acme Markets, and Ralphs, among others.