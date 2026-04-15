This Nostalgic American Cereal Needed A Recipe Makeover Before It Could Make Its European Debut

When it comes to food, the United States has a long history of doing things, well, a little differently than other nations, and not always necessarily for the well-being of the general public. Although you can find popular American cereals like Special K, Raisin Bran, and Corn Flakes across Europe and other parts of the world, there's one cereal that had to be reformulated before it could be sold in multiple countries — including much of Europe. The cereal in question is none other than a favorite of many Americans, especially children: Froot Loops.

Just look at those colorful rings and their fun, vivid hues (even if individual Froot Loops do all taste the same). The bright tints aren't ones found in nature; they're kudos to certain artificial dyes restricted for food use in a growing number of places. While Froot Loops are technically not "banned" as a whole product, you won't find the brightly colored American version in countries across Europe, including Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. These countries sell a reformulated version of Froot Loops made with natural fruit extracts instead of artificial synthetic dyes. Some, like Italy, Ireland, Greece, the Netherlands, and Portugal, don't officially sell any version of Froot Loops.

As for America's neighboring countries, restriction on the amount and combination of synthetic dyes that can be used in the same food has resulted in the American version of Froot Loops being reformulated in Canada as well. The same goes for Froot Loops in Mexico, which also come with label warnings about excess calories and sugar.