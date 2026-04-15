Ribeye Vs T-Bone Steak: Which Cut Is More Affordable?

We looked at prices from three of the most popular chain steakhouses – Texas Roadhouse, Longhorn Steakhouse, and Outback Steakhouse. We also researched pricing at two popular grocery store chains, Kroger and Publix, as well as Wingham Farms, a local farm in Oregon. Overall, we found the average price of a T-bone to cost a bit more than $21 per pound, while a ribeye cut prices out at north of $25 per pound.

As expected, with markups, the priciest options come from steakhouse chains. While these steakhouses don't always offer a perfect 16-ounce portion, we did the math to work out the average cost per pound. Ribeyes run between about $28 to $37 per pound at Texas Roadhouse, Outback, and Longhorn, and T-bones are about $24 to $25 per pound (Outback doesn't have a T-bone on its menu). No surprises that grocery store pricing was much cheaper — between $17 to $22, give or take a dollar, based on the cut. And the pricing from a local farm was almost identical, with ribeye costing $18.50 and a T-bone selling for $18 per pound.

Overall, both cuts are comparable in pricing until you start looking at restaurants. The $4 difference between the two is largely due to those markups. For instance, Outback's Rockhampton Ribeye costs $29.99 for a 13-ounce cut – which, when you do the math, adds up to nearly $37 per pound. But if you go the DIY route, you can save a good bit of money. Both cuts pack plenty of flavor and are perfect for grilling. You really can't go wrong with either one.