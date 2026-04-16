The Beloved Brooklyn Pizza Joint Baking Pies In A 100-Year-Old Oven

You might not have heard, but there's been a bit of chatter about New York City pizza over the last century or so. A lot of that talk mythologizes good old New York City tap water as the source of pizza supremacy, but ovens also play a much larger part than many outside the biz may realize. Coal ovens are great for creating the architecturally sound pizza triangle, with textural chew and bursts of char that might be familiar from your neighborhood slice shop; gas can fire up a similar effect, but without the burn marks or charcoal's smoky notes; and wood-burning ovens, such as the one at Best Pizza in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, make for a more pliable crust and airier perimeter than either of the others.

Best Pizza also happens to be in possession of a pizza oven that's over a century old. By the time Best Pizza opened in 2010, the building had already housed at least two establishments that fed the community for decades. The Havemeyer Street spot was equipped with a coal-burning bread oven since 1925, according to Scott Wiener from Scott's Pizza Tours. A previous pizza place built the present wood-burning pizza oven into the coal-burning bread oven in the new millennium, and that's what Best Pizza uses for its pies today.