The Frozen Lasagna We Ranked Best, Hands Down (It's Not Rao's)

Frozen lasagna might be the most quintessential frozen dinner. It's the true set-it-and-forget-it type of meal. Unwrap, place in the oven at 400 degrees, then cook for 45 minutes to an hour, depending on the brand and size of the lasagna. In a pinch, it can also be microwaved for a few minutes. And just like that ... dinner is served.

But sometimes that type of convenience might come with a catch — like poor food quality, off-putting texture, or bland flavor. Whether it's fair or not, that's typically how frozen meals are viewed. In the case of frozen lasagna, though, you can definitely find some winners. When we ranked nine store-bought frozen lasagnas from worst to best, the biggest winner came from Stouffer's.

This brand has been around for more than 100 years and has basically perfected its lasagna — as well as its Swedish meatballs. Stouffer's says its lasagna comes with 100% beef, herb-seasoned tomato sauce, and real mozzarella cheese. And while you can microwave the lasagna, in our opinion, the recommended traditional oven preparation produces better results.