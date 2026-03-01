The Frozen Stouffer's Meal We Ranked Best Isn't The Lasagna

Before it began focusing solely on frozen entrées in the 1990s, Stouffer's was actually a restaurant chain established in 1924. The frozen entrées that the brand is now known for were originally introduced in the 1950s, and Stouffer's remains a recognizable name to this day. Because of this long legacy and a nice variety of products, Chowhound ranked 14 of Stouffer's frozen meals, from meatloaf to spaghetti and more. The worst of the bunch was Stouffer's macaroni and beef, a classic comfort food dish that unfortunately missed the mark in terms of both taste and texture. However, the star of the show was Stouffer's Swedish meatballs, which had a simple yet satisfying take on this iconic meal.

You may be wondering, what about the lasagna? After all, there's a large menu button at the top of the Stouffer's website labeled lasagna — marking it clearly as one of the brand's signature products. There are many styles of Stouffer's lasagna to choose from, but Chowhound tasted the classic lasagna with meat and sauce. It came in at a somewhat respectable eighth place, being judged inoffensive but not particularly interesting.

The Swedish meatballs, on the other hand, shone even when expectations were high. The meatballs come in a sour cream sauce on top of fettuccini noodles. Every element of the dish delivered — and the 27 grams of protein are just another bonus. The fettuccine noodles were soft, the meatballs were flavorful and shined as the star element, and the dish overall was very satisfying. The one negative comment was that they're a bit one-dimensional, taste-wise, from the parsley. But the taste was good, so that wasn't a major drawback.