What Texans Get Wrong About The Origin Story Of Chicken Fried Steak

The year is 1911; the place is Lamesa (pronounced 'luh-mee-saw' by the locals), Texas. A customer at a restaurant orders two things, and the server writes it this way: 'chicken, fried steak.' The cook, Jimmy Don Perkins, reads the scribbled order as 'chicken fried steak' and a new Texas dish is born.

At some point, especially if you find yourself in Lamesa in late April for the Chicken Fried Steak Festival, you're definitely going to learn about this story. This is when the town gathers for a weekend of celebrating the delectable crunchy cutlet smothered in gravy. The festival includes a community dinner of chicken fried steak, a chicken fried steak cook-off, games for the kids, musical performances, and even hot air balloon rides.

What would happen if Texans realized that the origin story of chicken fried steak was not true? In 1975, Larry BeSaw, writer for the Austin American-Statesman newspaper, gathered a few writer friends, and together, they wrote the Lamesa story for fun. BeSaw didn't expect the story would catch on and grow to be accepted as truth, or at least "Texas Truth." Neither the state nor the city of Lamesa push back much. They admit it's folklore that locals embrace to add some mystery and whimsy to the place they call home. After all, even if the story itself is not true, it doesn't change the 800,000 chicken fried steaks served across the state of Texas each day (via What's Cooking America). You get to spin a harmless yarn when you have those numbers. But if the chicken fried steak didn't come from a mistaken order, where did it come from?