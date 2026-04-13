This Sausage Brand Started In A Small Southern City Nearly 80 Years Ago And Is Still Around Today

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Sausage fans searching for true homemade flavor from the South are often drawn to one iconic, family-made sausage. Though this sausage brand originated in the 1940s in a small town, it has a reputation that now transcends the city in which it was developed. As one of the highest-ranking sausages in our taste test, its history is as compelling as its flavor.

Conecuh Sausage was created in Evergreen, Alabama in 1947 by the Sessions family, who still make sausage using the original family recipe, in addition to some new varieties. Conecuh sausage is described on its website as having "true Southern flavor;" its signature appeal being high quality meat that's hickory-smoked for a distinctive flavor using a patented blend of seasonings. According to Soul-Grown, the company began as a custom meat-processing facility and cold storage locker, but word got out about Henry Sessions' hickory-smoked sausage. As the sausage became popular, the company grew and expanded.

The Conecuh brand is often considered to be a local culinary treasure, a prime ambassador to Alabama, with numerous chefs praising it for its depth of flavor. People on Reddit celebrate it, with one reviewer suggesting, "If you ever find yourself in Evergreen, AL, go to their store. It's amazing." And one Redditor commented, "Best sausage I have ever eaten ... amazed by the perfect balance of taste, texture, and fat." With the variety of Conecuh sausages available, from original smoked sausages to spicy versions, there are many ways to cook and enjoy them.