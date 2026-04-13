The Controversial Food Additive You'll Never Find In Aldi's Products

Few ingredients have lived as dramatic a double life as monosodium glutamate. It has spent decades cast as a culinary villain, and, believe it or not, it all started with one letter. In the late '60s, a doctor named Robert Ho Man Kwok penned a letter to the New England Journal of Medicine, and it was published. He described feeling ill after eating Chinese food with symptoms like numbness, weakness, and fast heartbeat. He just wanted to see if others were experiencing the same thing, but it started something he never imagined.

Only a month later, there were 10 responses from other doctors describing an array of symptoms after eating Chinese food, and it became known as "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome." MSG was to blame, they said. These were all anecdotal, something told to them by patients or colleagues, or experienced by themselves. They were all listing different symptoms, and the stories were not the result of any kind of scientific study or research.

The claim was seized upon by the media and amplified by cultural bias. MSG became closely associated with Chinese and Asian cuisines, and it is easy to see that the fear of the additive was fueled by xenophobia. Through scientific research and studies, we now know that MSG is safe to use. Add it to just about any savory food to step up the flavor and enjoy knowing that there's nothing to fear.