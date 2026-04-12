Stevie Wonder's Chef Found A Way To Add Bacon Flavor To His Meals, No Meat Needed

In case you were ever wondering, there's a scientific reason why bacon tastes good with everything. So it's really no wonder that stars and the everyday home chef alike might find joy in discovering new ways to enliven dishes with the trusty help of bacon. When it comes to the multi-award winning and chart-topping musician Stevie Wonder in particular, he is known not to hold back on sharing his foodie dislikes (he once told his private chef to never again make one particular veggie food, pickled watermelon radishes). But there are certain foods that really impress his tastebuds, and bacon makes the list. However, Wonder became a vegan sometime around 2013 or 2014 (and has been public about his decision), so meat-based bacon was a no-go. So in 2015, his personal tour chef, Makini Howell, found a way to mimic the taste of bacon without actually using the meat. She did so by using smoked tofu and a vinaigrette as the next best thing for bacon flavoring.

In an interview with Milk Street, the vegan chef mentioned that she had a specific protocol for replicating the flavor of bacon with plant-based ingredients for the singer. She would smoke some tofu and pair it with a vinaigrette made from vinegar, stone ground mustard, and fresh herbs. Howell mentioned that being on tour and cooking for one person daily helped her become more creative in making dishes that had variety but were still satisfying and "hit the spot".