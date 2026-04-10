If Your Pot Roast Isn't Turning Out Tender, You're Not Cooking It Long Enough

A well-cooked pot roast can either be the ultimate comfort meal or a dried-out disappointment. In theory, it's easy. Just toss a few choice ingredients in your slow cooker or oven and come back later for a delicious dinner. But all too often, that's not what happens. The secret to a tender, juicy pot roast actually lies in the length of time you cook it. Chowhound spoke with Christine Pittman, CEO and founder of COOKtheStory, who shared some valuable advice for cooks wanting to make the perfect pot roast.

Pot roast needs a low and slow cooking method, and the best cuts of meat for that are chuck roast, bottom round, or brisket. These cuts are fairly inexpensive, but are full of fat and connective tissue, which is precisely why a good pot roast takes time. "Unlike a steak, we don't want our pot roast to be rare, because it needs more time for all that connective tissue to break down," Pittman says. In other words, pot roast is a dish you don't want to rush.

Cooking a roast that is too big is also a common mistake, and it's important to adjust your timing in relation to roast size. According to Pittman, it takes 2 to 2 ½ hours to cook a roast that is 2 to 2 ½ pounds, while a roast between 3 to 4 pounds will need 3 to 4 hours. Pittman suggests cutting into the roast to see if it looks done or whether it is tender. If it looks right but feels wrong, give it more time to cook.