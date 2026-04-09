Here's What Happens When You Accidentally Eat Citrus Seeds

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade, but always aim for that perfect, seed-free squeeze. One of the easiest ways to get there is by using lemon cheeks — the simple, yet clever lemon trick that keeps seeds out of your food and drinks. However, what if you accidentally end up swallowing citrus seeds without intending to? Even in such cases, there's no need to panic. That's because your body will treat them just like any other indigestible material and get rid of them as soon as possible.

According to James J. Chao, board-certified surgeon and the co-founder and chief medical officer of San Diego's VedaNu Wellness, the seeds will make their way out of your system without causing harm. "Swallowing a single seed whole will nearly always be a non-issue," Dr. Chao said.

Citrus seeds' outer layer is fibrous, very tough, and can't break down through digestion. It is made of two halves of a shell, called testa, that shields the embryo from environmental and animal damage, as well as from premature germination. Hence, gastric acid and digestive enzymes can't break them down. "It'll transit through your digestive tract whole, and exit the body through bowel movements within a day or two," Dr. Chao told Chowhound. "If you're an adult with no medical concerns regarding digestion, swallowing a seed isn't something you should worry about at all," Dr. Chao told Chowhound.