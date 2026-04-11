Believe It Or Not, Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Pizza Comes From A Gas Station

Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern may have four James Beard Awards and an Emmy under his belt, but he is also unapologetically a lover of eating gas station food. And there's one convenience store chain that Zimmern says has some of the best pizza the world-traveler has ever had: Casey's.

Located in the Midwest and the South, this convenience store/gas station/pizza mash-up has built a following thanks to its creative pizza options that feature fresh, high-quality ingredients. It's become one of Andrew Zimmern's favorite food destinations. "I love gas station food and have tasted three lifetimes' worth throughout my travels, and Casey's pizza rises to the top," Zimmern said in a press release for the chain. "Their homemade pizza is packed with big flavors, unique textures and fresh ingredients."

The chain has been perfecting its pizza recipes for over 40 years, and it's now the fifth largest pizza chain in America. What helps make Casey's stand out is that few, if any, other gas stations make their pizza in-store and bake it fresh all day. "Gas station pizza is my guilty pleasure — been saying it for about 20 years — and Casey's is simply the best," Zimmern added.