Believe It Or Not, Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Pizza Comes From A Gas Station
Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern may have four James Beard Awards and an Emmy under his belt, but he is also unapologetically a lover of eating gas station food. And there's one convenience store chain that Zimmern says has some of the best pizza the world-traveler has ever had: Casey's.
Located in the Midwest and the South, this convenience store/gas station/pizza mash-up has built a following thanks to its creative pizza options that feature fresh, high-quality ingredients. It's become one of Andrew Zimmern's favorite food destinations. "I love gas station food and have tasted three lifetimes' worth throughout my travels, and Casey's pizza rises to the top," Zimmern said in a press release for the chain. "Their homemade pizza is packed with big flavors, unique textures and fresh ingredients."
The chain has been perfecting its pizza recipes for over 40 years, and it's now the fifth largest pizza chain in America. What helps make Casey's stand out is that few, if any, other gas stations make their pizza in-store and bake it fresh all day. "Gas station pizza is my guilty pleasure — been saying it for about 20 years — and Casey's is simply the best," Zimmern added.
What makes Casey's pizza so unique
Casey's is especially known for all its creative, unexpected pizza toppings. The chain claims that there are 50 million ways to create a pizza at Casey's! Customers can mix and match toppings to create unique flavors, some of which Casey's shares on its website for inspiration. These include unusual combos such as chili hot dog pizza, buffalo chicken tender pizza, and loaded tater tot pizza. One of Casey's bestsellers is a breakfast pizza, affectionately known as a "bizza," which features scrambled eggs.
Casey's is also known for offering creative limited-time specialty pizzas. There have been 23 over the years, with flavors including mac and cheese pizza and ultimate beer cheese pizza. Zimmern even teamed up with the chain to promote a limited time flavor, bbq brisket pizza made with dry-rubbed and slow-smoked beef brisket topped with jalapeños, red onions, and ranch. Whatever pizza Casey's creates next, its unique setup as a renowned pizzeria and quick roadside stop in one is worth a visit if you're passing through. When Andrew Zimmern says your next great meal might be at a gas station, he's worth listening to.