This Is Texas' Must-Try Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza Joint, According To Reviews
If you're in the Lone Star State and craving New York-style pizza, you don't need to schlep to the Big Apple to satisfy your hunger. Carmine's Pizzeria in Dallas, Texas, is a hidden gem in the state, earning a spot on our list of the best hole-in-the-wall pizza restaurants across America. It boasts a 4.7-star rating (out of 5) on Google after nearly 900 reviews, a 4.4-star rating on Yelp based on almost 400 reviews, and 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor (albeit with a smaller sample size). Similarly, a Reddit post claiming there's no better pizza in the Dallas/Fort Worth area has received nearly 200 upvotes. Many customers appreciate the kitchen's offerings, with numerous patrons stating the restaurant is the best in its category they've tasted outside of NYC.
Carmine's offers thin-crust pizza by the slice as well as whole pies, which range from small (12-inch) to extra-large (18-inch). The 18 available toppings run the gamut from classics like pepperoni and sausage to vegetarian favorites like eggplant and unconventional choices including pineapple and jalapeños. Diners can even order "the works" (pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and black olives), an exception to the idea that too many toppings can ruin thin-crust pizza. While renowned for its pies and slices, Carmine's also offers calzones, stromboli, pasta, salads, and subs. Reviews highlight the restaurant's comparatively low-to-moderate prices and the free delivery on orders of $15 or more within a three-mile radius. Dine-in patrons also note the great service and the staff's friendliness as enhancing the overall experience.
The story of Carmine's
Carmine's has been in operation for over four decades. Founder Carmine DeBernardo took inspiration from his New York roots and family recipes, creating a menu that was traditionally Italian-American but tailored to the Dallas palate. Fans online say they can tell the pizzas are made with fresh ingredients — including handmade dough, pizza sauce, and marinara, along with a special mix of cheeses — and plenty of care. They have similar praise for the rest of the food, from the calzones to the sandwiches to the lasagna and more. It seems clear that Carmine's has continued honoring DeBernardo's way all these years.
This level of dedication, coupled with the cozy, casual atmosphere and old-fashioned decor, including traditional red-and-white checkered tablecloths, lends a nostalgic, homespun feel to the place that makes diners feel comfortable and happy. They shout out the family-friendly vibe, noting that it's great for kids and welcomes dogs, too. Thanks to the quick service, customers with kids find it's an ideal spot to hit up after extracurricular activities like soccer practice and dance rehearsals.
Carmine's also takes pride in its attention to detail and quick delivery; reviews highlight orders that are made perfectly and arrive early. This dependability, like the high quality of the food and the friendliness of the staff, has kept satisfied patrons returning for decades in some cases. One devoted customer even said they'd ordered from the restaurant so often and for so long that the staff recognized them immediately over the phone, making Carmine's one of those rare must-visit slice shops that have remained a neighborhood pizzeria at heart.