Aldi Brings The Steakhouse Experience Home With This Juicy Meat Cut
As far as grocery stores go, Aldi has a way of impressing shoppers with their deals, whether it is meat that stays fork-tender no matter how long you cook it or baby back pork ribs that give Chili's vibes. For those who dream of indulging in the steakhouse experience from home, Aldi's Specially Selected USDA Choice Bone-In Ribeye Roast will be the one to add to cart. Bone-in meat has a tendency to produce extra juicy results thanks to the marrow, connective tissue, and fat that surround the bone and contribute to the flavor. This Aldi product is no exception.
The limited-time offer is available at the German-owned grocer at specific times of the year, namely spring and the festive season. It is typically available during a set number of days and might even be capped at a limit of buying one of the meat products at a time since they are very popular and tend to sell out early. The roast can be cooked in a variety of ways, including by cutting the beef into steak slices — ideal for those who appreciate at-home steakhouse-esque dining.
What shoppers think about Aldi's bone-in ribeye roast
Usually, the main customer complaint about the bone-in ribeye roast is that there is limited stock available. Several shoppers took to Facebook to share that the limited-time roast had sold out quickly in their local Aldi. This is in part due to its price, as Aldi shoppers have been able to purchase the meat for $7.99 to$8.99 per pound at the budget international grocery store. In a Reddit thread, one shopper mentions that it is a "great price for such a tasty part of the cow."
Besides some commenters mentioning that the Aldi bone-in meat sometimes has a lower fat content, the meat is generally praised for its juicy results. The ribeye roast has made such an impression that even those who work with ribs at a restaurant-level believe that the Aldi meat "knocks it out of the park!!!," according to a comment on Reddit. Because you have to cook a rib roast differently than other cuts of meat, a lower temperature and longer cooking time in the grill or oven will produce an exceptional dinner.