The Rookie Veggie Mistake That Makes Your Pot Roast Less Nutritious
Nothing beats the smell of a pot roast bubbling away on a Sunday afternoon, the aroma traveling throughout the house and getting everyone's appetites ready for the comforting meal to come. A pot roast is more than just delicious; it's loaded with nutritious vegetables. And there's one easy way to improve the dish's flavor as well as its nutritional value: Don't peel the vegetables.
It's second nature to reach for the peeler when cooking things like carrots, potatoes, and parsnips, but a large portion of the fiber, vitamins, and minerals in those vegetables are in the skin. When you peel them, you're basically removing much of what makes them good to add in the first place. As far as useful tips for a good pot roast go, this is perhaps one of the simplest and most effective. So next time you're making a pot roast, give the vegetables a good scrub under running water using a soft brush to remove any dirt, and from there you can chop them up and toss them straight in the pot, skins and all. There are a few exceptions — because while there are some vegetables you don't need to peel, there are some you should — but for a pot roast the vegetables you're likely to add, such as potatoes and carrots, can be cooked with their skins intact.
Why leaving the peel on is just better
Nutritionally speaking, fiber is the biggest thing you'll lose when you peel your vegetables, as up to 30% of fiber in veggies is found in the skin. Fiber is important for digestion, and getting enough of it is a primary reason to eat vegetables in the first place. Potato skins also contain potassium, iron, and vitamin C, while carrot skins hold lots of vitamins and antioxidants. If you're worried about the toughness of the skin, don't be. Some pot roasts are cooked for up to eight hours in a slow cooker, giving the tough layers in the skin have more than enough time to break down. Vegetables can also get soft and mushy after a few hours bubbling away, and keeping the skin on will help them retain a firmer and more substantial texture.
In terms of flavor, the peels tend to have an earthy, slightly bitter taste that can help balance out the meat's richness. When cooked alongside all the seasonings that go into a pot roast, they give the final dish a deeper and more rustic feel. Plus, think of the time you'll save not peeling that you can now spend in better ways, like pouring yourself a well-deserved drink.