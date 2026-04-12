The Rookie Veggie Mistake That Makes Your Pot Roast Less Nutritious

Nothing beats the smell of a pot roast bubbling away on a Sunday afternoon, the aroma traveling throughout the house and getting everyone's appetites ready for the comforting meal to come. A pot roast is more than just delicious; it's loaded with nutritious vegetables. And there's one easy way to improve the dish's flavor as well as its nutritional value: Don't peel the vegetables.

It's second nature to reach for the peeler when cooking things like carrots, potatoes, and parsnips, but a large portion of the fiber, vitamins, and minerals in those vegetables are in the skin. When you peel them, you're basically removing much of what makes them good to add in the first place. As far as useful tips for a good pot roast go, this is perhaps one of the simplest and most effective. So next time you're making a pot roast, give the vegetables a good scrub under running water using a soft brush to remove any dirt, and from there you can chop them up and toss them straight in the pot, skins and all. There are a few exceptions — because while there are some vegetables you don't need to peel, there are some you should — but for a pot roast the vegetables you're likely to add, such as potatoes and carrots, can be cooked with their skins intact.