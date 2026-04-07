The Chain Restaurant Seafood Platter That Feeds A Family For Under $30
Sometimes you might not feel like making dinner for your family, but you also don't want boring frozen pizza either. That's when some chain restaurants can help out with platters of prepared, mostly fresh food at a relatively low price. Not all restaurants provide these types of family deals, but one to keep your eye out for, if it's in your area, is Landry's Seafood House.
While the chain's official family platters are in the $60 to $70 range, Landry's Seafood also sells regular platters that have enough food to feed a small family. The seafood platter comes with six butterfly shrimp, two crab-stuffed shrimp, four fried oysters, two catfish filets, fries, and onion rings –- all for $29. Customers can also choose to add additional shrimp ($8.50), fried oysters ($7), and a house salad ($4.99). In our opinion, this is one of the best seafood platters you can get from a chain restaurant.
One Facebook reviewer who purchased the platter at a Texas location said, "The platter was so good...there was so much food I'll get two more meals out of it." Another reviewer on TripAdvisor agreed about the portion sizes: "The food was PHENOMENAL ... Their side dishes and dinner servings are HUGE! Ordered the fried seafood platter and could not finish it." A Google reviewer sums up the whole Landry's experience, saying, "The seafood platter was equally impressive, cooked to perfection and beautifully presented. Each dish showcased incredible flavor and attention to detail."
Landry's larger family platters
While the seafood platter is possibly enough for a smaller family –- or even a couple who wants leftovers for an extra meal -– Landry's Seafood House also has more traditional family platters that serve approximately four people. Each meal comes with Landry's famous salad and a Chef's Select Dessert.
For $59, you can purchase the fried shrimp platter with fries, the parmesan encrusted chicken with penne alfredo, the penne alfredo with chicken or shrimp, or the southern fried fish also with fries. The $69 options include the grilled salmon with seasonal sides or the blackened mahi with seasonal sides. Outside of the larger family platters, Landry's seafood-heavy menu also features plenty of fish options –- like a blackened redfish etoufee –- shellfish, po-boys, chicken, and even burgers.
With a focus on Cajun flavors, Landry's Seafood House offers up some of the best seafood you can find from a chain restaurant. Though the restaurant has been around since the 1940s, it still has a smaller footprint in the U.S. with locations mostly in the south, throughout Texas, and along the Gulf, as well as in New Mexico, Missouri, and Illinois. So, if you're fortunate enough to have a Landry's near you, that fried seafood platter is a must-try.