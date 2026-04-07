The Chain Restaurant Seafood Platter That Feeds A Family For Under $30

Sometimes you might not feel like making dinner for your family, but you also don't want boring frozen pizza either. That's when some chain restaurants can help out with platters of prepared, mostly fresh food at a relatively low price. Not all restaurants provide these types of family deals, but one to keep your eye out for, if it's in your area, is Landry's Seafood House.

While the chain's official family platters are in the $60 to $70 range, Landry's Seafood also sells regular platters that have enough food to feed a small family. The seafood platter comes with six butterfly shrimp, two crab-stuffed shrimp, four fried oysters, two catfish filets, fries, and onion rings –- all for $29. Customers can also choose to add additional shrimp ($8.50), fried oysters ($7), and a house salad ($4.99). In our opinion, this is one of the best seafood platters you can get from a chain restaurant.

One Facebook reviewer who purchased the platter at a Texas location said, "The platter was so good...there was so much food I'll get two more meals out of it." Another reviewer on TripAdvisor agreed about the portion sizes: "The food was PHENOMENAL ... Their side dishes and dinner servings are HUGE! Ordered the fried seafood platter and could not finish it." A Google reviewer sums up the whole Landry's experience, saying, "The seafood platter was equally impressive, cooked to perfection and beautifully presented. Each dish showcased incredible flavor and attention to detail."