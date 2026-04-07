The Upscale California Grocery Chain That Built Its Reputation On Restaurant-Quality Sushi

The best West Coast grocery chain isn't the infamously expensive, TikTok sensation Erewhon, it's California's own Bristol Farms. The chain only has 13 locations, but there are so many reasons to love it. Perhaps the most notable one is that the supermarket has earned a reputation for selling delicious restaurant-quality sushi. In fact, when the chain first opened in 1982, high-quality grocery store sushi wasn't really a thing — and Bristol Farms was one of the first (if not the actual first) to make it one.

One of the reasons it's so good is the supermarket makes its sushi in-house rather than buying it from third parties. This ensures customers are always getting the freshest rolls, sashimi, and poke bowls possible (and customers can even see the sushi being prepared, giving them peace of mind). Bristol Farms' original vision was to focus on being not just a grocery store but also a hybrid form of market and restaurant. Therefore, the chain takes care to ensure all of its many prepared food options, not just the sushi, mimics the high quality of a restaurant dish.