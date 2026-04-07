The Upscale California Grocery Chain That Built Its Reputation On Restaurant-Quality Sushi
The best West Coast grocery chain isn't the infamously expensive, TikTok sensation Erewhon, it's California's own Bristol Farms. The chain only has 13 locations, but there are so many reasons to love it. Perhaps the most notable one is that the supermarket has earned a reputation for selling delicious restaurant-quality sushi. In fact, when the chain first opened in 1982, high-quality grocery store sushi wasn't really a thing — and Bristol Farms was one of the first (if not the actual first) to make it one.
One of the reasons it's so good is the supermarket makes its sushi in-house rather than buying it from third parties. This ensures customers are always getting the freshest rolls, sashimi, and poke bowls possible (and customers can even see the sushi being prepared, giving them peace of mind). Bristol Farms' original vision was to focus on being not just a grocery store but also a hybrid form of market and restaurant. Therefore, the chain takes care to ensure all of its many prepared food options, not just the sushi, mimics the high quality of a restaurant dish.
What makes Bristol Farms sushi special (and what to try first)
Bristol Farms sushi options are incredibly plentiful — seriously, you have so many different types of sushi to choose from on any given day. This can range from simple spicy tuna and salmon rolls to numerous fancy specialty rolls, like something called a Lion King Roll, for example. The store also offers sushi platters of many kinds, should you be in need of a bulk sushi catering order. As a customer, these options show an excess amount of thoughtfulness and care, especially since everything is made from high-quality, always-fresh ingredients.
Shoppers are vocal in proclaiming their love for Bristol Farms' sushi, agreeing it is the best supermarket sushi available. The Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice, for example, is known for being "Erewhon-level" quality, according to an Instagram user, but only costs a fraction of the price ($12 compared to Erewhon's $20). The Spicy Tuna Roll is made with soy paper and said to be particularly delicious. You also shouldn't sleep on the chain's poke bowls, and, in addition to the prepared bowls, Bristol Farms also has a fresh poke bar where you can create your own. The salmon-based sushi is said to be fatty in the best way and melt in your mouth. The rolls are quite generous in size, too, compared to a lot of places. So, if you're in California, get to Bristol Farms — the supermarket sushi of your dreams awaits you.